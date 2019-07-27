Home Cities Delhi

New buses expected to be launched next week in Delhi

Twenty-five new buses have arrived already arrived as the city will be getting a new fleet of buses after eight years.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

At present, around 5,500 state-run buses ply on Delhi’s roads

At present, around 5,500 state-run buses ply on Delhi’s roads

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to get 650 new cluster buses in the next two months, with 25 of the buses having already arrived in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to launch the new buses on the city’s roads next week. “The inauguration of the first set of 25 semi-low floor buses is tentatively expected to be on July 30. These buses are manufactured in Alwar, Rajasthan, and as soon as the products are completed, they will keep reaching Delhi for four bus depots - Dwarka, Ranikheda, Bawana and Rewla Khanpur,” said Gurmeet Singh, manager of the Rajghat Cluster Depot. 

The 25 buses that have arrived will go to the Dwarka depot. The last time Delhi received new buses was eight years ago. The buses sport several new features, each of them having 14 panic buttons and three CCTV cameras, two inside and one outside, at the back. The buses are also equipped with hydraulic lifts to help the differently-abled and senior citizens get on and off the bus. As a result, the buses have fewer seats- 37 instead of 41 in the older buses. Extra space has provided for wheelchair-bound passengers, with a safety belt provided to secure the wheelchair.

“It takes exactly one and a half minute to open the hydraulic lift for the passengers in need. There is a button which the driver has to press and then a remote control facilitates the rest of the lift, which can be operated by the conductor,” Singh explained. The shortage of buses in the national capital has become a political issue, with the Aam Aadmi Party government facing criticism over the issue from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. 

At present, around 5,500 state-run buses ply on Delhi’s roads. Not a single bus has been procured by the Delhi Transport Corporation in the last nine years. The last time buses were added to the DTC fleet was before the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The Delhi cabinet, in a recent meeting chaired by Kejriwal, ordered the induction of 4,000 new buses, including 1,000 standard-floor cluster buses, 1,000 electric buses, 1,000 low-floor buses, and 1,000 CNG-powered low-floor buses. The addition of the new buses would take the total number of public transport buses in the national capital to 9,500 by May 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajghat Cluster Depot Delhi new buses Delhi public transport Delhi bus depots Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Transport Corporation
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp