Students pit their wits in crossword battle in Delhi

Parkhee Rattan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 160 students from schools across Delhi-NCR took part in the Cryptic Crossword Contest on Friday. Launched in 2013, the competition drew its maximum participants this year, organizers said, adding that the event has entered the Limca Book of Records as the largest of its kind.

Amitabh Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, Extra-C, the organiser, said the event is aimed at promoting crosswords as a learning tool. “We want to help students think critically and laterally. Crosswords encourage students to take on challenges and we wish to inculcate this spirit among students.”

The event, being held at the Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Auditorium at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi Cantonment, is in its seventh edition this year. The organiser is a civil society group based in Patna. Vivek Kumar Singh, principal secretary to Bihar governor, was the chief guest at the event.