Transport minister Kailash Gahlot again writes to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation about board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday once again wrote to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) regarding the appointment of persons suggested by him to the board of directors as government representatives.

Gahlot, in his note to Managing Director Mangu Singh, stated that the persons suggested by the government should have been officially inducted as directors on the DMRC board by July 16, then why that had not been done even after so many days had passed since the list of names was sent.

The DMRC is, as per the Memorandum of Association, duty-bound to make the appointments, and the metro being the most important public transport facility in the national capital, the DMRC should do so as early as possible, an official added. The AAP government has suggested the names of Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Jamini Shah and Naveen Gupta.