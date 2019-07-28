Home Cities Delhi

25 years of Delhi Metro: Flash mobs, employee walkathon organised

Activities such as flash mobs – involving musical presentations and instrument-based performances by amateur artists and an employees walkathon are some of the events lined up.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:09 AM

Delhi Metro

Image of Delhi metro used for representational purposes

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) prepares to celebrate its silver jubilee, the festivities across the metro stations are set to make it more colourful. Activities such as flash mobs – involving musical presentations and instrument-based performances by amateur artists and an employees walkathon are some of the events lined up.

“Some folk art performances have already been organised and performed at several stations while many other events are still being planned. Online quiz competitions through our official Twitter handle, online photography competition for passengers and many other exciting events are being thought about,” a DMRC spokesperson told this newspaper. The online quiz competition, running on the official DMRC Twitter handle is asking a question a day for 25 days; wherein the end a winner will be felicitated.

“All these activities are planned at 25 operational interchange stations of the network. More passengers can experience these activities as interchange stations witness a higher footfall than other stations,” he added. The corporation is also planning to felicitate 25 of its oldest smart card users.“In addition, the journey of Delhi metro is also showcased through an exhibition at viewers gallery of Rajiv Chowk station and also one train each on Yellow, Blue, Green and Violet lines has an exhibition tracing the 25 year journey — both from outside (train wrap) and inside (ad panels),” the spokesperson added.

Another event that was concluded on 15 July was a series of nukkad nataks at all 25 interchange stations of the network. It was organised from July 1 to July 15 engaging the public and making them aware of the various aspects of the Metro and hosting on the spot quiz competition for passengers.

TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi metro silver jubilee Delhi metro activities
