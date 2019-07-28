Home Cities Delhi

BJP membership drive: Former Delhi unit chief Vijay Goel visits shops for new cadre

The Rajya Sabha MP said that more than 300 auto drivers would first sit together to listen PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at 11 am and later join the BJP.

Published: 28th July 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File|PTI)

NEW DELHI:  To lend more organizational muscle to the BJP in Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel visited all shops in Kolhapur road market in Kamla Nagar and enlisted them as party members.

The party’s MCD North standing committee chairman Jay Prakash and Chandni Chowk BJP district president Arvind Garg were also present during the unique membership drive.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Vijay Goel, who has been actively involved in the party’s ongoing membership campaign, said that more than 300 auto-rickshaw drivers would gather along with their vehicles on Sunday, July 28 at his residence — 10, Ashoka Road — and enlist themselves as BJP members.

He said all the auto drivers would first sit together to listen PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at 11am and later join the BJP. Goel said, earlier many of these auto drivers were supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party. However, since the Kejriwal government failed to provide any support to their livelihood, they decided to join the BJP, he said. Goel said they were impressed and inspired by the vision and achievements of the Modi government.

Praveen Chudiwale of Jawahar Nagar Traders’ Association said that he has always been a supporter of the BJP. Anand Kamboj, a shopkeeper, said that he had been a supporter of the Congress but given the stern steps taken by PM Modi against terrorism and corruption, he decided to join the BJP. 

