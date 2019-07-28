Celebrating Mehrauli in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: In its quest to promote Mehrauli, one of the earliest cities of Delhi with a glorious history of about 1,000 years of inhabitancy, as a sustainable cultural tourism destination, the city’s tourism department will organise a series of festivals at the south Delhi neighbourhood. Starting with a three-day monsoon festival to be held between August 30 and September 1, the festivities will end with ‘Basant Utsav’, heralding the beginning of basant (spring) in February. Historic ‘Phoolwalon Ki Sair’ in September will also be part of the celebrations.

The Delhi government officials, associated with the project, said that celebrations would help explore Mehrauli’s rich heritage and opulent history, lying scattered in form of architectural ruins in and around the Qutub Minar and the village.

This is the first time, the government has planned this event to be a regular feature in city’s tourism calendar, said an official. The department has zeroed in on ancient buildings such as Jahaz Mahal, Jharna (waterfall), Hauz-e-Shamsi, Aam Bagh (Mango Orchard), and a few zones in adjoining Mehrauli Archeological Park and sprawling city forest — Sanjay Van to organise cultural-musical programmes including dastangoi (storytelling), workshops, heritage walks, art exhibitions, and culinary festivals.

“At present, the majority of the tourist only go up to Qutub Minar. But the region has a fascinating history of 1,000 years, which needs to be explored. There is a lot to explore in Mehrauli beyond the minaret. The events will not only cater to tourists coming to the city but also the local visitors; more footfall will ensure regular upkeep of historical sites here,” said Manisha Saxena, secretary, Delhi Tourism.

According to the plan, the heritage walks will be conducted in and around the archaeological park and the site, where Phoolwalon ka Mela is held every year. Food stalls and cultural events including exhibitions are likely to be held at Aam Bagh, Jharna and Jahaz Mahal. The tourism department will also organise workshops and special tree plantation drive for school children in the park and Sanjay Van.

The inspections of the sites are being conducted with officials of the agencies concerned —Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to prepare a detailed schedule of the events will be prepared soon, said the official. For cultural events, the department will tie-up with Sahitya Kala Parishad.

Mehrauli, dotted with water bodies, was once famous for its gardens and mango orchards. The place would serve as a royal retreat for Mughal emperors and their family who would stay here during monsoon, a practice, which was later followed by the British officers. The mango plantations in Mehrauli were started by the grandfather of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Thomas Metcalfe, a civil servant, who was the British resident in the court of Bahadur Shah, appropriated the tomb of Muhammad Quli Khan for pleasure resort-converted into European style residence — by adding gardens and follies. It was named ‘Dilkhusha’ (Heart’s Delight).RV Smith, an expert chronicler of Delhi and author, said the practice, staying at Mehrauli, had begun during Akbar Shah Sani’s reign, which continued till Bahadur Shah’s period.

“According to Bahadur Shah’s book, the festivity lasted for about four weeks. A mango picking competition was organised in which princesses and queens participated. Mangoes were also sent to Red Fort for those who couldn’t attend the celebrations. Royal women would prepare achaar (pickle) and murabba (brittle) with mangoes after their return,” said Smith.

Later, the city dwellers particularly families from the Walled city would throng the mango orchards. “Old Delhi residents would reach Mehrauli riding in tongas and bullock carts in groups on family outings, where they spent a day,” Smith said. This continued till the 1960s when the orchards fell prey to rapid urbanisation.

Lauding the government’s initiative, Surbhi, architectural historian and museum specialist, said that considering the rich heritage that India boasts, Mehrauli’s preservation and maintenance becomes extremely crucial.

“Qutub Minar is the second most visited site in Delhi after Red Fort and the Mehrauli Park being in the same vicinity will benefit from the existing inflow of tourists,” she said. She further said that besides their promotion, there is a need to develop a sensitive approach towards managing tourism, which will strive towards balanced and sustainable development and also preserve, enrich and promote India’s cultural heritage.