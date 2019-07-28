Home Cities Delhi

Discom launches one-stop service centre in Delhi

The Paschim Vihar Seva Kendra, the discom, covers over two-thirds of its consumer base of more than 25 lakh.

Published: 28th July 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Modelled on the lines of Passport Seva Kendra, Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Digi Seva Kendra’ (DSK), a single-window digital service centre of BSES at Paschim Vihar, where a consumer can apply for host of services such as new connection or change in load, name, or category. Consumers can book appointments online prior to visiting the centre.

The Paschim Vihar Seva Kendra, the discom, covers over two-thirds of its consumer base of more than 25 lakh. The centre will cater to over five lakh customers across Punjabi Bagh, Nangloi and Mundka.

Four more centres are in the pipeline that will take its count to 11, said a statement by BSES. Speaking at the inauguration event, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited CEO Amal Sinha said, “The Digi Seva Kendra is an innovative step and part of our digital journey. It is infusing and leveraging technology to provide a digital and hassle-free experience to customers.”

“Though BSES consumers can avail a host of services, including applying for a new electricity connection, uploading documents and even making the payment from BSES website and Mobile App, the DSK provides a digital and hassle-free experience even to those visit a BSES office to complete formalities,” he added.

Prior appointment can be booked through the BSES website, mobile App or by dialling the toll-free number — 19123 — and the entire work would be done in a single visit.“Moreover, the end-to-end use of digitised paperless process helps in substantially reducing the turnaround time,” read a statement by BSES. The centre has also launched ‘Door Step Service’ for senior citizens, differently-abled and medically ill consumers. 

