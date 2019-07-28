Home Cities Delhi

It’s raining gifts in Delhi!

At this time of the year, we usually begin a hunt for the perfect gift for loved ones given the slew of festivities around the corner.

The ongoing Gifts World Expo at Pragati Maidan

By Express News Service

At this time of the year, we usually begin a hunt for the perfect gift for loved ones given the slew of festivities around the corner. Friendship Day on August 4 – begins the festive season, followed by Rakshabandhan and so on. But Himanshi Gulati, organiser of the three-day annual Gifts World Expo at Pragati Maidan, says, corporate gifting has become a year-round activity. “And people want something new every year. This expo will provide endless options to choose from nine specially crafted segments.”

The segments include home décor and handicrafts, gold and silver gifts, gourmet and beauty hampers, electronic gadgets and appliances, awards and rewards, office supplies and stationery, houseware and home furnishings and clothing. With 300 exhibitors, 1,000 brands and 10,000 products on display, the 14th edition of the expo will see a footfall of over 25,000 till July 28, if the organisers are to be believed.  

Dinesh Gupta, MD, Go Click, says, “This is our third time at this expo. And the response is really good.” Apart from corporate range of bags, luggage, electronic items and lifestyle accessories, printed copper bottles and jars by Tamra are cute gifting options.

While companies such as DNV creations deals in flexible veneer, plywood and matt boxes, Wonder World deals in PVC based tiny gift articles, and Astara deals in printed customised articles, cater to just corporate clients. Brands such as Pink Knots (packaging solutions), Bryan and Candy (body and bath), Ruchoks (chocolates and cookies), Casa Décor (home design concepts) sell their products online and through their store for personal gifting.  

Jasmeet Singh, MD, Portronics, says, “Our target audience is the youth. And keeping in mind the requirements of their fast-paced life, we have focused on portable gadgets such as wireless chargers, Clock-cum-lamp-cum speakers and sensor alarms.”  Free shuttle service to and from the halls is available for the convenience of buyers.

Comments

