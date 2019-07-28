Home Cities Delhi

Kanwariya killed as truck rams into stationary vehicle in Delhi

The deceased has been identified as Mohit (24) while four others were injured in the accident reported in west Delhi’s Sagarpur Bus Stand.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  One kanwariya was killed and four others were critically injured after their parked truck was rammed into by another early on Saturday, police said. The incident was reported in west Delhi’s Sagarpur Bus Stand. The deceased has been identified as Mohit, 24. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Monika Bhardwaj said a call was received to report the incident on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“The call made at 2.41 am said that a truck had rammed into a parked truck. Few people were injured in the incident and were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” she said.“Some persons were going in a truck from Bindapur. They stopped their truck on the way to cover it with a tirpal (canvas) as it has started raining. A truck came from behind and rammed into theirs causing injuries to four,” she added.

The victims were identified as Vijay Thakur, 40, a resident of Janakpuri, who drove the kanwar truck; Mohit, from Prahladpur in Delhi Cantonment; Ankit, 27, and Abhishek, 27 - residents of Sagarpur. Mohit was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, during treatment.

The offending driver has been identified as Ajay Shankar, 41, a resident of Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh. His truck was carrying scrap from Gurgaon and was going to Khyala Delhi. He has been arrested in the case registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code at Hari Nagar Police Station. 

