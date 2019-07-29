581 schools take part in mega South Delhi Municipal Corporation meeting

Home Cities Delhi

Doctors and other staff of the School Health Scheme visited schools in each zone to give useful information on hygiene and health.  

NEW DELHI: Awareness of the POSCO Act, welfare schemes, all-round development of students, and the role of parents in improving students’ attitude towards learning were among the issues raised during a mega parent-teachers meeting held by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“It is essential to make students aware of the provisions of the POSCO Act amid the current challenges coming up due to excessive use of social media,” said Nandini Sharma, Education Committee Chairperson, SDMC.

The event, held in all 581 schools under the SDMC, saw around 78 per cent participation by enthusiastic parents. Issues such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation training and awareness of water-borne diseases were also discussed.

“Sound health of students is imperative in making them able to absorb the new knowledge being imparted in schools. This is the only reason that the information on protection and control of water-borne diseases and CPR is being given to the parents and students since good health of students is vital,” she added.

Pamphlets and literature on various government schemes, including Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, scholarship schemes for girls and scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students, and on water conservation were distributed. Doctors and other staff of the School Health Scheme visited schools in each zone to give useful information on hygiene and health.  

The mayor of the south municipal body, Sunita Kangra, visited a number of schools run by the civic body in Madipur ward and stated that it was a unique initiative to analyse valuable suggestions received from parents and chalk out a plan to make students better than the best as far as their keenness to learning was concerned.

