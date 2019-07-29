Delhi Labour Department panel to assess officials’ work

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The labour department of the Delhi government is to scrutinise the performance of its officials in order to identify non-performing and corrupt personnel. A three-member committee formed for this purpose has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

The panel is headed by Additional Labour Commissioner M K Dwivedi. Earlier this month, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal had directed the Delhi chief secretary, the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, the police commissioner and municipal commissioners to identify “tainted” officers and “compulsorily retire them”.The move is aimed at weeding out “deadwood” and “dark sheep”, eliminating corruption, and improving the functioning of the government.

“A three-member committee under the chairmanship of M K Dwivedi, Additional Commissioner (Admin and vigilance)...is constituted to scrutinise the performance of Adhoc DANICS, DASS, account and planning cadre officers/officials working in labour department...” the order stated.

It stated that the committee will submit complete documentation in the prescribed format at the earliest to the labour secretary.