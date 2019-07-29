Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's water 'woes' turning into 'wars'

Arvind Kejriwal said that the government should start using satellite images to fix boundaries in these colonies.

Published: 29th July 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Water crisis

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Each day as the sun rises in South Delhi's Neb Sarai, an un-authorised colony of the capital city, every household in the area goes to 'war' for water.

A colony, having underground water as its key source and bore wells the only means to draw it, is facing a major crisis as the groundwater levels are depleting at an alarming rate of 10cm per year.

"A major chunk of the households in the colony still lacks a piped supply of water while the ones having the supply do not receive adequate supply of water," said Shweta Singh, a local resident.

"We have a connection of the Delhi Jal Board but it has been two months and we haven't received a single drop of water through its supply," said Ankita Das.

At a time when the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to roll out the Master Plan for 2041, water remains one of the major issues in several areas of Delhi, especially southern parts, which needs to be addressed.

"We receive water only once a day and have to rely on water tankers and Bisleri bottles for our supplies of water. The DJB is really slow in processing connection request and does not act accordingly," said another resident who wished not to be named.

The AAP government recently announced that after due deliberations with the Modi government these colonies would be soon regularised/authorised.

At a press conference recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre should allow registry of properties in unauthorised colonies at the earliest,

Kejriwal added that the government should start using satellite images to fix boundaries in these colonies.

He also said that in the first phase, 1,797 unauthorised colonies will be regularised while the remaining ones would be taken care of in the second phase.

"We have accepted the Centre's conditions to regularise these colonies. We have also sent our 12 suggestions to the Centre," Kejriwal said.

"Regularisation would only result in the change in property rates. These might benifit the property dealers but what about the living standards? What about the basic infrastructural needs? Who will fulfil them?" said Shubhang Chaturvedi, a local resident.

"Ownership rights can solely not solve all problems. The major issue in our colonies is the lack of basic necessities like proper drainage and water supply. This is not because of un authorisation but is actually the result of massive failure of the civic bodies," said Radhika, a housewife residing in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi water woes Delhi water crisis
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp