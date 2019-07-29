From Bengal to Delhi

BHUMIKA POPLI By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An ongoing group show at Delhi’s Gallery Espace titled Shifting Horizon, brings together 20 young artists. Their diverse artistic styles ranging from paintings, prints, sketches, sculptures and installation are depicted at the venue.

The show is a collaboration between Kolkata’s Birla Academy of Art & Culture and the Delhi’s Gallery Espace. These artists have either received or contended for Birla Academy’s prestigious annual award.

Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, says they’ve attempted to showcase artworks by talented artists who studied in Bengal.

“The vision of the Birla Academy is to help artists acquaint themselves with the field of art both nationally and internationally, thereby establishing the organisation as a critical venue for the development and promotion of creativity. For the same, we contacted Renu Modi, Director of Gallery Espace.”

According to Modi, Bengal has played a pivotal role in the history of modern art in India. “Several of our top modern artists have studied at the art schools and colleges in Bengal and many of them now work or have settled down in Delhi and other places. Birla Academy is a renowned arts institution in Kolkata and has been associated with the careers of some of the most eminent artists from the Bengal.”

Tapas Das, who studied Indian painting at Kolkata’s Government College of Art & Craft, has displayed animal form in soft pastel shades. Interestingly, he has included an image of a telegram on the same canvas. “I often bring objects, which have been lost with the passage of time, in my artworks. The impression of a vintage car or of an antique telephone on my canvases reflects the nostalgia I feel when I see these by chance. I try to rejuvenate the lost glory by impersonating such things in my art.”

Artist Tanzina Hossen, included in the show, is a Bangladesh native currently studying printmaking at Rabindra Bharati University. Hossen’s paintings depict herself. She extends her ideas by also creating full-frontal portraits of her mother in various moods. The artist often depicts her women subjects from the back and focuses on the drape of their garment, common in her native Bangladesh.

Till: August 16 At Gallery Espace, Delhi

