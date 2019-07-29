Home Cities Delhi

From Bengal to Delhi

An ongoing group show at Delhi’s Gallery Espace titled Shifting Horizon, brings together 20 young artists.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Artworks by Maksud Ali Mondal

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An ongoing group show at Delhi’s Gallery Espace titled Shifting Horizon, brings together 20 young artists. Their diverse artistic styles ranging from paintings, prints, sketches, sculptures and installation are depicted at the venue.

The show is a collaboration between Kolkata’s Birla Academy of Art & Culture and the Delhi’s Gallery Espace. These artists have either received or contended for Birla Academy’s prestigious annual award. 
Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, says they’ve attempted to showcase artworks by talented artists who studied in Bengal.

“The vision of the Birla Academy is to help artists acquaint themselves with the field of art both nationally and internationally, thereby establishing the organisation as a critical venue for the development and promotion of creativity. For the same, we contacted Renu Modi, Director of Gallery Espace.”

According to Modi, Bengal has played a pivotal role in the history of modern art in India. “Several of our top modern artists have studied at the art schools and colleges in Bengal and many of them now work or have settled down in Delhi and other places. Birla Academy is a renowned arts institution in Kolkata and has been associated with the careers of some of the most eminent artists from the Bengal.”

Tapas Das, who studied Indian painting at Kolkata’s Government College of Art & Craft, has displayed animal form in soft pastel shades. Interestingly, he has included an image of a telegram on the same canvas. “I often bring objects, which have been lost with the passage of time, in my artworks. The impression of a vintage car or of an antique telephone on my canvases reflects the nostalgia I feel when I see these by chance. I try to rejuvenate the lost glory by impersonating such things in my art.”

Artist Tanzina Hossen, included in the show, is a Bangladesh native currently studying printmaking at Rabindra Bharati University. Hossen’s paintings depict herself. She extends her ideas by also creating full-frontal portraits of her mother in various moods. The artist often depicts her women subjects from the back and focuses on the drape of their garment, common in her native Bangladesh.

Till: August 16 At Gallery Espace, Delhi
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi’s Gallery Espace Shifting Horizon 20 young artists Kolkata’s Birla Academy of Art & Culture Birla Academy’s prestigious annual award
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp