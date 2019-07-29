Home Cities Delhi

Gaurav Gupta launches couture jewellery

Celebrating 15 years in the fashion industry, Gaurav Gupta launched a jewellery line on the fifth day of India Couture Week along with  showcasing his couture collection titled Undercurrent.

Published: 29th July 2019 05:06 AM

A picture from the India Couture Week (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Celebrating 15 years in the fashion industry, Gaurav Gupta launched a jewellery line on the fifth day of India Couture Week along with showcasing his couture collection titled Undercurrent.

Excited about his new venture, the ace designer said, “I have always wanted to work on couture jewellery as it would always irritate me when my models or clients wore such beautiful gowns but the jewellery wasn’t quite right.” 

The evening saw the models walk the ramp wearing the collection Undercurrent that embodied the feeling of the undercurrent beneath the sea and the ocean waves.

Epitomising this vision, was a global influencer and founder of Post for Change, Diipa Khosla, who was seen in an unending ethereal lehenga layered in ombre hues of champagne. Handcrafted with 150 meters of organza and finely embroidered with pearls, this poufy skirt was Gupta’s idea of the updated statement lehenga, paired with a body sculpted off-shoulder blouse. 

Along with being obsessed with organza, this season Gupta has also used a lot of simpler fabrics. “I feel I use simpler fabrics because the experimentation is easier. This season, we have also experimented with jacquard and rubia fabric in the menswear used in making bandhgalas, tuxedos and sherwanis.”

For the showstopper, actor Diana Penty, Gupta wove a vision in green-grey, a sculpted mermaid-esque gown, fashioned in light organza, layered in the brand’s indigenous techniques. Completing the look were Japanese iridescent bugle beads. The look was accessorised with statement ear cuffs from Gaurav Gupta Occasions Fine Jewellery, sculpting the ear with three specially shaped diamonds.” These are feathered earrings, a metaphor for a liberated bird. The ear cuff add a fantastical element,” said Gupta whose joint venture jewellery line consists of 50 pieces, including necklaces, earrings, ear cuffs and more.

The colour palette of the collection is all about pastels, ranging from silver-grey, tea green, rosewood to lilac.

TAGS
Gaurav Gupta Couture Diipa Khosla
