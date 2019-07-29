Need to address parking woes of Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Parking is a major problem in Delhi, which can be addressed by earmarking spaces permanently under the Parking Management Area Plan (PMAP).

The PMAP, if implemented effectively, can potentially reduce the overall demand for parking space in the city.

The objective of PMAP is to provide comprehensive facilities for all modes including pedestrians, Non Motorized Transport (NMT), cycle tracks, NMT and Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) parking, vending zones, bus stops, public amenities, etc. in addition to on-street and/or off-street parking for private vehicles.

This plan aims to improve availability of on-street and off-street parking and promote greater walking, cycling and public transport use.

PMAP is prepared in consultation with local stakeholders, planning bodies/departments and with a team of transport planners and urban designers.

The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), in its report, commended South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for working out an effective parking area management in the Lajpat Nagar area, which is one of Delhi's busiest markets, over-saturated with cars and badly organized for parking of commercial and residential vehicles.

Therefore, it results in extensive parking space crunch with respect to long-term and short-term parking. Short-term refers to people who visit the market and the later refers to the residents in the area. In its report submitted recently to the Supreme Court, the EPCA has said Lajpat Nagar pilot project of PAMP needs to be developed and then implemented in different zones or colonies of the city.

"Long-term parking solution will be a long-lasting solution to parking woes in the city. Citizens should be consulted through surveys, which would benefit identifying long-term parking arrangements in residential colonies", said Atul Goel, President, United Residents Joint Action of Delhi (URJA)

The PMAP is an area level plan prepared by any local body which includes the demarcation of all types of parking spaces for all mode as well as essential street amenities as per MPD-2021 provisions. This includes -- on-street , off-street and multi-level parking facilities, vending zones, multi-modal integration facilities, green open spaces along with the allied traffic and pedestrian/ NMT circulation plans, signage plans and pricing strategy.

Speaking to IANS Chitra Sundararajan, urban planning expert, said "underground parking and high-level parking is the perfect long-term solution, which Delhi master plan 2041 should incorporate. Developing local plans for parking will help the master plan to judiciously utilize parking spaces in residential and commercials areas."