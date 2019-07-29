Viewing deck on Delhi's Signature Bridge ready

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the newer tourist attractions in the national capital, the Signature Bridge, is ready with its glass-fronted observation deck, from where visitors can get sweeping views of the city.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, the implementing agency for the project, has completed work on the 154-metre-high deck, which sits atop the bridge’s tall pylon, and is now working on installing lifts to take visitors to the viewing platform. Four lifts are planned to be installed. Once open, the deck will accommodate 50 to 60 visitors at a time.

The DTTDC is simultaneously undertaking beautification work along the stretch, officials said.

The bridge, with an eight-lane carriageway, is India’s first asymmetrical cantilever spar cable-stayed bridge. The pylon of the bridge is the tallest structure in Delhi, and it is double the height of Qutub Minar. The bridge connects Wazirabad to East Delhi.

The DTTDC is planning to build gardens and a children’s park in the open spaces around the bridge.

The landmark bridge was thrown open to the public last November. However, it has attracted bad publicity from the beginning, with a scuffle breaking out between Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party supporters during its inauguration. Within a few days of its opening, several road accidents occurred on the bridge, some due to lack of proper traffic signs.

