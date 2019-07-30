Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government claims successful free coaching scheme for SC students

Published: 30th July 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in a press conference| (File Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Monday stated that its ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna’ had been fruitful, with 35 of the 107 students who had received coaching at the government’s expense in the medical and engineering fields getting admission in Banaras Hindu University, IIT Delhi, and other prestigious institutions.

In order to involve more coaching institutes in the scheme, the government is planning to increase the fee and duration of the classes in order to help more students. According to the minister of social welfare, Rajendra Pal Gautam, during the year 2018-19, 35 students cleared the JEE Main and NEET exams. Of these 35 students, 13 cleared the JEE Main and 22 cleared the NEET examination. 

Till date, four students, Vijay Kumar, Himanshu, Amarjeet, and Sagar Singh have got admission in IIT Delhi, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Delhi, National Institute of Technology Delhi and the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, respectively. The students come from low-income scheduled caste families that can’t afford the high coaching fees of private coaching institutes.

The criteria for selecting the students were left to the coaching centres. “Seventy-five per cent of seats were reserved for students from government schools. Since many EWS students studying in private schools also need an extra push, the remaining 25 per cent were reserved for them. We are happy that a scheme which is close to mine and the chief minister’s hearts has been effective in bringing change in the lives of children.

This was the first attempt, we have learnt many things and we will improve on it,” said Gautam.
The purpose of the scheme is to provide free coaching to scheduled caste students to prepare them for examinations conducted by the UPSC, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Staff Selection Commission, and other such examinations for officer-grade posts.

The numbers 

5,000 students per year is the target
4,953 Number of students enrolled

Number of coaching institutes: 8
Rs 2,500 Stipend per student per month

