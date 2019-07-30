Delhi Police training, counselling bus drivers to reduce road rage cases

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To check incidents of road rage and mishaps involving buses in the national capital, bus drivers are being trained to be compassionate and careful while motoring on the roads and are being given a low-down on traffic rules, especially those pertaining to speeding.

The primary objective behind this initiative by the Delhi Police is to bring down the spiralling accident numbers, especially those blamed on road rage involving buses, in the city. Last week, a similar initiative to sensitise drivers was undertaken at several bus depots across the city.

“We started holding these sessions from this year. Over time, these sessions have been made mandatory for drivers and are being done more systematically,” Gurmeet Singh, manager, Rajghat Cluster Depot, told this newspaper.As many as 40 drivers at Singh’s depot took part in one of these sessions a week ago. “The idea is to explain to our bus drivers what they stand to lose if they don’t abide by the traffic rules. Besides holding sessions with the traffic police, the administration at each depot counsels drivers on a day-to-day basis when they arrive for duty,” Singh said.

Emotional training

This form of training includes engagement with drivers to make them aware of road rules and desist from practices that endanger the lives of pedestrians and passengers travelling in small vehicles.“We air messages on loudspeakers every morning, welcoming the drivers as they arrive for duty and urging them to drive carefully, as their family members are awaiting their safe return home. They’re also told to be more awake to pedestrians,” Singh said.

Awareness sessions are held from time to time for drivers of both Cluster and Delhi Transport Corporation buses. These buses were involved in 27 fatal accidents this year. Morning counselling sessions have been made mandatory at cluster bus depots, which number 11 in the city.

“We are briefed on the road rules, both old and new. While most drivers are aware of them, it doesn’t hurt to be reminded about basic things, like being in uniform, from time to time. We’re told to avoid bunching and overtaking,” Ram Singh, a cluster bus driver, said.

Mischief makers

‘Mischief makers’ is a moniker reserved for bus drivers caught misbehaving with fellow drivers, pedestrians or motorists, or are guilty of route diversion and not stopping at designated bus stops. “They are sent for a course at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research,” the depot manager said.