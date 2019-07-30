Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police training, counselling bus drivers to reduce road rage cases

Morning counselling sessions have been made mandatory at cluster bus depots; drivers being told about traffic regulations, trained to be compassionate

Published: 30th July 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

DTC, Delhi police

DTC Bus, Image used for represntational purpose( File Photo | EPS)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   To check incidents of road rage and mishaps involving buses in the national capital, bus drivers are being trained to be compassionate and careful while motoring on the roads and are being given a low-down on traffic rules, especially those pertaining to speeding.

The primary objective behind this initiative by the Delhi Police is to bring down the spiralling accident numbers, especially those blamed on road rage involving buses, in the city. Last week, a similar initiative to sensitise drivers was undertaken at several bus depots across the city.

“We started holding these sessions from this year. Over time, these sessions have been made mandatory for drivers and are being done more systematically,” Gurmeet Singh, manager, Rajghat Cluster Depot, told this newspaper.As many as 40 drivers at Singh’s depot took part in one of these sessions a week ago. “The idea is to explain to our bus drivers what they stand to lose if they don’t abide by the traffic rules. Besides holding sessions with the traffic police, the administration at each depot counsels drivers on a day-to-day basis when they arrive for duty,” Singh said.

Emotional training

This form of training includes engagement with drivers to make them aware of road rules and desist from practices that endanger the lives of pedestrians and passengers travelling in small vehicles.“We air messages on loudspeakers every morning, welcoming the drivers as they arrive for duty and urging them to drive carefully, as their family members are awaiting their safe return home. They’re also told to be more awake to pedestrians,” Singh said.

Awareness sessions are held from time to time for drivers of both Cluster and Delhi Transport Corporation buses. These buses were involved in 27 fatal accidents this year. Morning counselling sessions have been made mandatory at cluster bus depots, which number 11 in the city.

“We are briefed on the road rules, both old and new. While most drivers are aware of them, it doesn’t hurt to be reminded about basic things, like being in uniform, from time to time. We’re told to avoid bunching and overtaking,” Ram Singh, a cluster bus driver, said.

Mischief makers

‘Mischief makers’ is a moniker reserved for bus drivers caught misbehaving with fellow drivers, pedestrians or motorists, or are guilty of route diversion and not stopping at designated bus stops. “They are sent for a course at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research,” the depot manager said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi road rage Delhi Police Delhi bus drivers Delhi traffic police DTC Bus Delhi cluster buses
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp