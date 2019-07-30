Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's first parking tower to be ready in three months

 The multi-level parking lot which is under construction at Green Park in South Delhi is expected to be complete in two to three months.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The multi-level parking lot which is under construction at Green Park in South Delhi is expected to be complete in two to three months. The facility, located right opposite one of the exit gates of the metro station, will be the city’s first parking tower.

With a capacity of more than 130 cars, it will have lifts by which the vehicles will be parked, thereby obviating the need for constructing ramps and walking areas. Spread over more than 850 square metres, the structure will have a height of around 39 metres.

“There is no parking lot near the Green Park metro station. Visitors who have offices in the area or come for shopping either park on the road behind the metro exit or near the Uphaar movie hall. The new one will solve this issue,” said an official. Two other multi-level parking lots are under construction, in Lajpat Nagar and Adchini. 

The multi-level parking lot in Adchini will have a capacity of 56 cars on six levels, while the one in Lajpat Nagar will have a capacity of 247 cars.“Adchini will be completed by March because initially there was resistance from the public, but then we had a meeting with the RWA and that has been sorted out. And Lajpat Nagar is in progress, and will take around one year to be completed,” the official added.

