Home Cities Delhi

Doctors, medical students hold protest outside Union Health Ministry against NMC Bill

The proposed bill is anti-people, anti-poor, anti-students, anti-democratic and draconian. Medical students, in numbers, have also joined us in our fight to stall this Bill.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Thousands of medical students and doctors massed outside AIIMS and Nirman Bhavan, which houses the Union Health Ministry, on July 29 and vent their outrage over the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI), the highest regulatory body for medical professionals in the country, with a new body.

“Thousands of medical students and doctors from across the country protested in unison against the NMC Bill today. Healthcare professionals would not accept the policies imposed by the government. The central government must withdraw this flawed Bill in the coming days, failing which we will intensify our agitation,” Harjit Bhatti, a doctor at AIIMS and a member of IMA Medical Students’ Network, said.

The protesters, also comprising resident doctors, gathered near the main gate of the AIIMS on Monday morning and raised slogans. Later, members of Indian Medical Association (IMA), too, joined in the march.IMA has voiced strong opposition to the Bill, in its present form, alleging that its core concerns continue to remain unaddressed.

Santanu Sen, national president, IMA, said, “The NMC is the worst proposed legislation on medical education and practice that has ever been introduced by the government. It’s sad that the health minister, who is also a doctor, is out to destroy the system. However, we will fight this Bill. The proposed bill is anti-people, anti-poor, anti-students, anti-democratic and draconian. Medical students, in numbers, have also joined us in our fight to stall this Bill.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Nirman Bhavan NMC bill NMC bill protest NMC bill protest delhi Medical Council of India IMA
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp