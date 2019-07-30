Doctors, medical students hold protest outside Union Health Ministry against NMC Bill

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of medical students and doctors massed outside AIIMS and Nirman Bhavan, which houses the Union Health Ministry, on July 29 and vent their outrage over the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI), the highest regulatory body for medical professionals in the country, with a new body.

“Thousands of medical students and doctors from across the country protested in unison against the NMC Bill today. Healthcare professionals would not accept the policies imposed by the government. The central government must withdraw this flawed Bill in the coming days, failing which we will intensify our agitation,” Harjit Bhatti, a doctor at AIIMS and a member of IMA Medical Students’ Network, said.

The protesters, also comprising resident doctors, gathered near the main gate of the AIIMS on Monday morning and raised slogans. Later, members of Indian Medical Association (IMA), too, joined in the march.IMA has voiced strong opposition to the Bill, in its present form, alleging that its core concerns continue to remain unaddressed.

Santanu Sen, national president, IMA, said, “The NMC is the worst proposed legislation on medical education and practice that has ever been introduced by the government. It’s sad that the health minister, who is also a doctor, is out to destroy the system. However, we will fight this Bill. The proposed bill is anti-people, anti-poor, anti-students, anti-democratic and draconian. Medical students, in numbers, have also joined us in our fight to stall this Bill.”