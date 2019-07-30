Home Cities Delhi

Met department predicts showers all through this week in Delhi-NCR

The maximum temperature would hover around 31°C on August 1 and stay there or thereabouts further into the week, the Met officials said.

Published: 30th July 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 07:13 AM

Delhi Rains

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, visuals from near ITO. | (File Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Brace for a wet spell in the national capital, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast showers in the city over this week. The maximum temperature would hover around 31°C on August 1 and stay there or thereabouts further into the week, the Met officials said.

While skies would remain cloudy, thundershowers and light rain could also hit the city over the next two days, the Met said, adding, the maximum temperature on Tuesday would be 35°C, while the minimum would be 28°C.

“We are expecting rainfall all through this week. If not heavy showers, the city will experience light rain over this week. The skies will remain generally cloudy on July 30 and 31 and there’s also a possibility of thundershowers and light rain. On August 1 and 2, light to moderate rain is expected to hit the city, while on August 3 and 4, there’s a high possibility of thundershowers,” an IMD official said.

Over a 24-hour spell, till 8.30am on Monday, the city received 6.2mm of rain, the Met said. Even last week, there were scattered spells of showers and the humidity level hovered disconcertingly between 67% and 97%.By the turn of the month, the maximum temperature would drop by two to three notches, Met officials said.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) of IMD set the colour code for the next two days as ‘green’, which denotes normal weather conditions. Over the next few days, the colour coding will change from ‘orange’ (be alert and updated) to yellow (be aware). Though the monsoon arrived late after a torrid summer spell, which saw the mercury surge to a record 48°C at Palam, the city has experienced steady rainfall.

