NGT seeks report from Delhi Government on ‘illegal’ DDA construction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the forest department on a plea alleging illegal construction by Delhi Development Authority in a green belt in Mayapuri.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to submit factual and action taken report in the matter.

“The report is to be furnished to this tribunal within one month by email. A copy of this order will be sent to PCCF, Delhi by e-mail,” said the bench, also comprising Justice SP Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan.

The matter is listed for next hearing on October 21. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Jitender Dhir, a Delhi resident, alleging that illegal construction was being carried out by the DDA in the area recorded as a green belt in Mayapuri.

The plea alleged that despite objection from the Deputy Conservator of Forest on December 3, 2015, the DDA was constructing a building in the area marked as green belt.“This green belt is a 5-acre forest area and is declared protected under 1980 forests notification. DDA has started a project in the area making concrete structures, clearing the land of foliage and trees,” the plea said. (With PTI inputs)