Home Cities Delhi

NGT seeks report from Delhi Government on ‘illegal’ DDA construction

The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the forest department on a plea alleging illegal construction by Delhi Development Authority in a green belt in Mayapuri.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the forest department on a plea alleging illegal construction by Delhi Development Authority in a green belt in Mayapuri.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to submit factual and action taken report in the matter.

“The report is to be furnished to this tribunal within one month by email. A copy of this order will be sent to PCCF, Delhi by e-mail,” said the bench, also comprising Justice SP Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan.
The matter is listed for next hearing on October 21. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Jitender Dhir, a Delhi resident, alleging that illegal construction was being carried out by the DDA in the area recorded as a green belt in Mayapuri.

The plea alleged that despite objection from the Deputy Conservator of Forest on December 3, 2015, the DDA was constructing a building in the area marked as green belt.“This green belt is a 5-acre forest area and is declared protected under 1980 forests notification. DDA has started a project in the area making concrete structures, clearing the land of foliage and trees,” the plea said. (With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGT forest department DDA mayapuri green belt NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel Principal Chief Conservator of Forest
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp