Safdarjung Hospital resident doctor found dead at home in Delhi

The incident was reported to the police at 8.51 a.m. by a flatmate of deceased Sudhanshu Singh, 30, after noticing foul smell coming from his room.

Published: 30th July 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 10:34 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A resident doctor of Safdarjung Hospital was found dead at his rented flat in the Lajpat Nagar area of South Delhi, here on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to the police at 8.51 a.m. by a flatmate of deceased Sudhanshu Singh, 30, after noticing foul smell coming from his room.

The police broke open the door and found Singh lying on a mattress with an intravenous drip in his arm. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"Sudhanshu, a native of Mughalsarai in UP, was pursuing post-graduation in anaesthesia at Safdarjung Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said. "During investigation, a large number of empty vials of medicines were found from the dustbin inside the room," Biswal said.

"His flatmate, Dr Rudra Nayak, had gone to Panaji, his native place, in Goa on July 19. He returned at 2 a.m and went to sleep in his room. Early morning when he woke up he noticed foul smell coming from Sudhanshu's room. He repeatedly knocked at the door, which was locked from inside," Biswal said.

Sudhanshu and Nayak were staying at the rented accommodation since May 2018. Nayak is pursuing post-graduation at LNJP Hospital.

No suicide note was not recovered from the room. The autopsy would be done on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

