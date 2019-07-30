Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court seeks suggestions of Unitech homebuyers on pending projects

The Centre told the court that the NBCC is willing to complete pending housing projects of Unitech under a court-appointed monitoring committee, headed by a retired high court judge.

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday sought suggestions from homebuyers of Unitech group on whether they would want the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) to complete their pending projects.

The Centre told the court that the NBCC is willing to complete pending housing projects of Unitech under a court-appointed monitoring committee, headed by a retired high court judge, which would eventually hand over possession of the flats to homebuyers in a time-bound manner.

Submitting the plan, Attorney General KK Venugopal said they have filed the report along with the NBCC’s proposal. Unitech has been at the centre of homebuyers’ protest after failing to deliver promised housing projects to its customers. Homebuyers have filed cases in various courts, including the Supreme Court, seeking their flats or refund. 

The group’s promoters Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra are lodged in Tihar Jail.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that the proposal submitted by the NBCC will be vetted by the committee, suggested by the Attorney General. The NBCC has sought R50 crore as construction fee and two per cent of the entire project for due diligence, before beginning the process of construction.

During the course of hearing, arguments were made about the capability of the NBCC to carry out the construction work as it is already handling Amrapali’s pending projects and is likely to take over construction of Jaypee housings as well. The court observed that the NBCC will not execute the work but oversee the construction. The court scheduled the next hearing in the matter on August 9.

Unitech group National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited Attorney General KK Venugopal Justice DY Chandrachud MR Shah
