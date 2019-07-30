Unusual treasure houses in Delhi

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: You have heard about the National Museum, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art... But do you know the National Capital Territory of Delhi also houses a museum that pays an ode to India’s many tribes? Or another that displays century-old automobiles? Or another that only showcases Indian musical instruments? Here’s listing the five lesser-known storehouses of our heritage and culture, tucked away in the city’s nooks and crannies.

Tribal Museum

Also known as Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan, the Tribal Museum was built in 1948 by Indian social worker Amritlal Vithal Das Thakkar. He built it to highlight the daily hardships faced by tribal communities across India, also the most neglected clan of the country. Apart from the problems, the museum offers suggestive measures towards the socio-cultural and economic development of the tribals.

Where: Dr Ambedkar Road, Jhandewlan, New Delhi, Timings: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Entry fee: Rs 10 for Indian citizens and Rs 100 for foreign nationals

Museum of Musical Instruments

Named Asavari, the Gallery of Musical Instruments houses over 600 musical instruments, of which 250 form the permanent display. Renowned violinist Yehudi Menuhin inaugurated the museum on February 13, 1964. The instruments that represent different streams of music, are classified into wind, string and percussion instruments. A few rare ones are Gettu Vadyam from Tamil Nadu and Kachwa Sitar from north India.

Where: Sangeet Natak Akademi, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, New Delhi

Timings: 10:00 am to 5:30 pm

No entry fee

Heritage Transport Museum

Spread over 90,000 sqft into four floors, this air-conditioned space that showcases the evolution of transportation in India is currently India’s largest private museum in the country. The museum has been divided into various sections: Automobile Gallery, Pre-mechanised Transportation, Heavy Mechanised Transportation, Railways, Aviation, Rural Transportation, Two-wheelers, Collectible Indian Toys on Transport, Historical Collections, Maritime Gallery, Contemporary Art Gallery and Tribal Art.

Additionally, it has exhibition galleries, a library and reference centre, conference rooms, a mini auditorium, a museum shop and restaurant.

Where: Bilaspur-Taoru Road, Major District Road 132, Off NH8 (Bilaspur Chowk), Taoru, Gurugram

Timings: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (Monday closed)

Entry fee: Rs 400 (Adults) and Rs 200 (kids under 12 years). Older students can claim a rebate on showing an ID card.

Sulabh International Museum of Toilets

The museum traces the historic developments in sanitation-related technology, social customs and etiquettes, and existing conditions. It records this evolution of toilets dating from the Indus Valley Civilisation in Lothal to date via a rare collection of facts, pictures and objects. There’s an extensive display of privies, chamber pots, toilet furniture, bidets and water closets in use from 1145 AD to the modern times. Do not miss the rare collection of beautiful poems about the toilet and their usage.



Where: Palam Dabri Marg, New Delhi

Timings: 10:30 am to 5:00 pm, No entry fee

Vintage Analogue

Camera Museum

The museum, which is the effort of well-known visual historian and lensman Aditya Arya, has a collection of cameras from World War II to the present. It displays glass negatives and photographic equipment that trace the development of photography. One of the highlights is photojournalist Kulwant Roy’s iconic captures especially of India’s Independence struggle.

Where: India Photo Archive Foundation, T-23/5 DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Timings: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Saturday). For a prior appointment, call 9810009099

Entry fee: Rs 300 for Indians and Rs 500 for foreign nationals