Home Cities Delhi

Unusual treasure houses in Delhi

From toilets to transportation, five museums that leave you enlightened and charmed

Published: 30th July 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Heritage Transport Museum

Heritage Transport Museum (Photo |EPS)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: You have heard about the National Museum, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art... But do you know the National Capital Territory of Delhi also houses a museum that pays an ode to India’s many tribes? Or another that displays century-old automobiles? Or another that only showcases Indian musical instruments? Here’s listing the five lesser-known storehouses of our heritage and culture, tucked away in the city’s nooks and crannies.

Tribal Museum

Also known as Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan, the Tribal Museum was built in 1948 by Indian social worker Amritlal Vithal Das Thakkar. He built it to highlight the daily hardships faced by tribal communities across India, also the most neglected clan of the country. Apart from the problems, the museum offers suggestive measures towards the socio-cultural and economic development of the tribals.

Where: Dr Ambedkar Road, Jhandewlan, New Delhi, Timings: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm
Entry fee: Rs 10 for Indian citizens and Rs 100 for foreign nationals

Museum of Musical Instruments

Named Asavari, the Gallery of Musical Instruments houses over 600 musical instruments, of which 250 form the permanent display. Renowned violinist Yehudi Menuhin inaugurated the museum on February 13, 1964. The instruments that represent different streams of music,  are classified into wind, string and percussion instruments. A few rare ones are Gettu Vadyam from Tamil Nadu and Kachwa Sitar from north India.

Where: Sangeet Natak Akademi, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, New Delhi
Timings: 10:00 am to 5:30 pm
No entry fee 

Heritage Transport Museum
Spread over 90,000 sqft into four floors, this air-conditioned space that showcases the evolution of transportation in India is currently India’s largest private museum in the country. The museum has been divided into various sections: Automobile Gallery, Pre-mechanised Transportation, Heavy Mechanised Transportation, Railways, Aviation, Rural Transportation, Two-wheelers, Collectible Indian Toys on Transport, Historical Collections, Maritime Gallery, Contemporary Art Gallery and Tribal Art. 
Additionally, it has exhibition galleries, a library and reference centre, conference rooms, a mini auditorium, a museum shop and restaurant.

Where: Bilaspur-Taoru Road, Major District Road 132, Off NH8 (Bilaspur Chowk), Taoru, Gurugram
Timings: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (Monday closed)
Entry fee: Rs 400 (Adults) and Rs 200 (kids under 12 years).  Older students can claim a rebate on showing an ID card.

Sulabh International Museum of Toilets

The museum traces the historic developments in sanitation-related technology, social customs and etiquettes, and existing conditions. It records this evolution of toilets dating from the Indus Valley Civilisation in Lothal to date via a rare collection of facts, pictures and objects. There’s an extensive display of privies, chamber pots, toilet furniture, bidets and water closets in use from 1145 AD to the modern times. Do not miss the rare collection of beautiful poems about the toilet and their usage.
 

Where: Palam Dabri Marg, New Delhi
Timings: 10:30 am to 5:00 pm, No entry fee 

Vintage Analogue 
Camera Museum
The museum, which is the effort of well-known visual historian and lensman Aditya Arya, has a collection of cameras from World War II to the present. It displays glass negatives and photographic equipment that trace the development of photography. One of the highlights is photojournalist Kulwant Roy’s iconic captures especially of India’s Independence struggle.

Where: India Photo Archive Foundation, T-23/5 DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon
Timings: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Saturday). For a prior appointment, call 9810009099
Entry fee: Rs 300 for Indians and Rs 500 for foreign nationals

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Museum Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum National Gallery of Modern Art Tribal Museum Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan Delhi tourism Heritage Transport Museum Sulabh International Museum of Toilets
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp