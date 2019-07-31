Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari briefs Lokayukta on ‘graft’ in classroom project

The Lokayukta had sought clarifications from Tiwari and issued a notice to him to appear in person.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP city chief Manoj Tiwari

BJP city chief Manoj Tiwari addresses a meet on social media in New Delhi on Tuesday | Fatima Rezavi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday appeared before the Lokayukta in connection with his complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendar Jain over alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

The Lokayukta had sought clarifications from Tiwari and issued a notice to him to appear in person. The Delhi BJP chief was given four weeks to provide ‘supporting documents’ regarding his charges, said a Delhi BJP leader.

“A delegation of Delhi BJP met the Lokayukta and submitted its case before the Lokayukta in connection with complaint of the large scale corruption in the construction of semi-permanent structure for classrooms and said that it is a serious case....the BJP delegation presented its case before the Lokayukta and demanded stern action as soon as possible,” said a Delhi BJP statement.

Delhi BJP media in-charge Pratyush Kanth, co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi, spokespersons Harish Khurana, Praveen Shankar Kapoor and advocates from the legal cell of the saffron party were among the delegation.
Tiwari and other BJP leaders have been attacking the Kejriwal government alleging ‘abuse of position’ and ‘corruption’ in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms in government schools. Subsequently, Sisodia sent a notice of criminal defamation against Tiwari and other BJP leaders. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia also challenged Tiwari earlier to get them arrested if there was any ‘corruption’ in construction of classrooms.

Citing a RTI reply, the BJP leaders allege a scam of Rs 2,000 crore in construction of over 12,000 classrooms at government schools.

“Kejriwal played a drama of fighting against corruption and promised politics of honesty and transparency. Contrary to it, the AAP leaders have betrayed the people by playing the politics of corruption and falsehood during the last four and half years,” Tiwari said after meeting the Lokayukta.

