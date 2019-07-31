Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Government makes strict regulations on license for serving liquor

Meanwhile, P10 permits will be issued only by the deputy commissioner of the excise department.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain brief the media about the Cabinet’s decisions at a press conference on Tuesday | Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Temporary’ licence (P10) will no longer be enough for restaurants to serve liquor at parties and other functions, as per the 2019-20 Delhi Excise Policy.

There were reports attributing to a foreign news agency that Anheuser-Busch InBev  — whose portfolio includes popular beer brands such as Budweiser, Hoegaarden and Stella Artois — was barred from selling its products in Delhi for three years for allegedly evading local taxes. AB InBev said it would appeal against the Delhi government’s order.

Meanwhile, P10 permits will be issued only by the deputy commissioner of the excise department.“The independent restaurants, which are otherwise eligible for obtaining L-17/L-17F, L-18/L-18F licenses, shall be completely de-barred from hosting functions on P-10 permits. Complaints are being received from various grievance redressal platforms, registration would be made mandatory for all unlicensed premises, who host the P-10 parties, without payment of any registration fee,” a government order read. Any violation may result in such restaurants getting debarred for at least three months from applying for P-10 permits in the first case.

Registration is now also mandatory for all unlicensed premises such as farmhouses, banquet halls among others, which host P-10 parties/events without payment of any registration fee.

