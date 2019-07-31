Delhi's newly recruit Army officer arrives by train, ends life on tracks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old Army officer allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Diwakar Puri, was a medical officer with a rank of captain. He was recently transferred to Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hailing from Delhi, Puri had returned to the city after completing a seven-week training in Lucknow. He had arrived by Shramjeevi Express train.

DCP, Railways, Dinesh Gupta said that prima facie it seemed like a suicide case as the officer got off from the train without his luggage and was seen moving on a track in the CCTV footage available.

“There doesn’t seem to be any foul play. When the train was about to reach the New Delhi railway station, the officer was sleeping on his berth. An attendant woke him up and he got off the train without his luggage. He can be seen moving on the track towards Sadar Bazaar in the footage,” Gupta said.

The body was found 2 km away from the New Delhi railway station.