DMRC sets up enquiry to probe privacy breach

Published: 31st July 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:36 AM

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (File Photo | DMRC)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has ordered an internal enquiry to look into the matter pertaining to breach of privacy after a CCTV footage of a couple landed on a porn site.

The footage that was found making rounds on the porn website is of a couple in a compromising position at a Metro station. Ever since the incident has come in notice of the public, it has sparked concerns over the handling of the surveillance by the DMRC and the Central Industry Security Force (CISF). “We have ordered an internal investigation to look into the matter. Suitable action will be taken after the outcome of the enquiry,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The DMRC has also lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police against unknown people under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with “obscenity in a public place”. The FIR has been filed at Azadpur Metro Police Station.

The Delhi Metro network is under continuously CCTV surveillance. Moreover, the Delhi government is also on a spree of installing CCTVs across the national capital.

