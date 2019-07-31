Home Cities Delhi

DU students demand official notice on library timings

Delhi University students protesting against a change in the timings of the central library may resume their demonstrations if the librarian doesn’t issue an official statement reversing the order.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students and their parents attend an orientation programme for admission to Delhi University.

Image of college students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

According to All India Students’ Association, the librarian assured the students on Monday that there would be no change in the timings, as demanded by them, but there was no official statement to this effect.
“We have asked the authorities to issue an official statement saying that the order to change the timing doesn’t remain valid. As of now, they have informally informed us of that,” said Kawalpreet Kaur, AISA DU president.

On July 24, a notice at the library said that the library would remain closed from 8 pm to 9 am. Earlier, it used to remain open overnight.

Kaur said the library was open overnight on Monday, but there was no official notice reversing the order. She said their demands were also about infrastructure issues.

Infrastructure issues also raised

The students also want more reading rooms and an increase in space in the reading room in the central library. Among their other demands is the deployment of female guards at night, said Kawalpreet Kaur, AISA DU president.

