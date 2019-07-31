Home Cities Delhi

Kendriya Vidyalaya student commits suicide in south Delhi 

According to police, a parent had lodged a complaint against the victim with the school principal alleging that she had thrashed her daughter along with two other boys outside the school.

Published: 31st July 2019 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A class XII student of a central school allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta in her home in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after returning from school, the 17-year-old student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 3, Pushp Vihar allegedly committed suicide when no one was at home.

An official from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said, "It is very unfortunate that such an incident happened. However, we have found that the school authorities were not at fault." No suicide note was found and police have ruled out any foul play in the matter.

According to police, the parent of a class XI student lodged a complaint with the school principal on Tuesday alleging that on Monday at 12.30 pm after the school was over, the 17-year-old girl had thrashed her daughter along with two other boys outside the school.

The school authorities informed the mother of class XII student about the incident following which her mother came to the school on the same day (Tuesday). Her father is a BSF constable.

However, she was asked to come with her daughter on Wednesday as teachers had left for the day, police said.

An official from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said, "The principal of the school and teachers visited the girl's family on Wednesday after getting to know of the incident (suicide). We have directed the principal of the school to conduct an inquiry and fix responsibility for the unfortunate incident and after the inquiry lodge an FIR against the person at fault."

The officials from KVS will be visiting the school on Thursday to conduct an inquiry in the matter, the official added.

He said that the girls had been friends for three to four years and they had a fight over some issue and added the school authorities did not have a role to play in it since it was a personal matter.

"The child was not stressed due to the school. It is a sad that the girl took such a step and we will inquire into the matter," he added.

The body was handed over to family after post-mortem, police said, adding autopsy report is awaited.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
student suicide Delhi student suicide Delhi suicide Kendriya Vidyalaya student suicide Kendriya Vidyalaya
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp