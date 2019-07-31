Mobile library service launched by Delhi Public Library

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday flagged off a mobile library bus service which aims to reach out to readers in Delhi, especially those in slums, resettlement colonies and rural areas.

The five-bus mobile library service was launched under the "Ghar Ghar Dastak Ghar Ghar Pustak" Scheme of the Delhi Public Library (DPL).

According to the ministry, the buses have been procured under CSR (corporate social responsibility) assistance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Motivating young students to develop reading habits during the launch, Patel explained how there cannot be all round mental development of a person without reading books.

The minister also directed the DPL to maintain a special collection of books on eminent personalities which must be made available to the masses through the mobile library buses.