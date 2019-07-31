Home Cities Delhi

Mobile library service launched by Delhi Public Library

The five-bus mobile library service was launched under the "Ghar Ghar Dastak Ghar Ghar Pustak" Scheme of the Delhi Public Library (DPL).

Published: 31st July 2019 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

The five-bus mobile library service was launched under the 'Ghar Ghar Dastak Ghar Ghar Pustak' Scheme of the Delhi Public Library. | ( Photo | Prahlad Singh Patel )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday flagged off a mobile library bus service which aims to reach out to readers in Delhi, especially those in slums, resettlement colonies and rural areas.

The five-bus mobile library service was launched under the "Ghar Ghar Dastak Ghar Ghar Pustak" Scheme of the Delhi Public Library (DPL).

According to the ministry, the buses have been procured under CSR (corporate social responsibility) assistance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Motivating young students to develop reading habits during the launch, Patel explained how there cannot be all round mental development of a person without reading books.

The minister also directed the DPL to maintain a special collection of books on eminent personalities which must be made available to the masses through the mobile library buses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel New Delhi Airports Authority of India CSR Initiative Ghar Ghar Dastak Ghar Ghar Pustak
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp