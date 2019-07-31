Home Cities Delhi

Soon, you may be sipping coffee at Yamuna riverfront

An official said the department already had informal discussion with the DDA but a formal approval will be required for the same.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Experts feel it is imperative for the government to first clean the much-polluted Yamuna before going for such a tourism plan (File Photo |EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tourism department plans to set up cafeterias at Yamuna riverfront and city forests for boosting tourism in the national capital for which it is already in talks with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

An official said the department already had an informal discussion with the DDA but a formal approval will be required for the same. “The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will have a proper business plan. We are requesting the DDA for land at Yamuna riverfront and in city forests or district parks, where we could put up cafeterias. We will take a formal approval for this,” said the official.

Non-availability of space or land is a major hurdle as the DTTDC doesn’t have land of its own.”For these kinds of ideas, we have to depend on other government agencies. Until we reach out to them, we can do nothing to promote tourism in the national capital,” said the official. Once the approval comes, the DTTDC plans to introduce cafeteria in Mehrauli Archaeological Park and place kiosks in regional parks under the jurisdiction of the DDA.    

Professor CR Babu, emeritus and head of the Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystem (CEMDE) at Delhi University, said the department first requires permission from the principle committee of the National Green Tribunal. He added that before all such initiatives, efforts should be made to revitalise the river. “Who will go to take a cup of coffee by the side of a polluted river? They will get to see only dirt, have pungent smell. First, the department should rejuvenate the Yamuna. The river should have clean water,” said Babu, who is helping in restoring the wetlands near the Yamuna.
Similarly, Manoj Misra, head, Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan, said that setting up of cafeteria at riverfront is not a good idea. “The riverbank is not for recreational activities. This is a strange kind of tourism that until you eat something there, you can’t enjoy nature or your experience is not complete.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Tourism department Yamuna riverfront DDA DTTDC CEMDE
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp