Special olympics’ community outreach programme held in Chirag Dilli

For three hours this Sunday, Hanuman Park in Chirag Dilli brimmed with hectic activity.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Participants enjoying tug-of-war and zumba (inset) at Hanuman Park, Chirag Dilli during the third edition of Pratishtha.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For three hours this Sunday, Hanuman Park in Chirag Dilli brimmed with hectic activity. The occasion was the third edition of Pratishtha, a community outreach initiative by the Special Olympics Youth leaders.

Over 1000 people with special abilities had gathered there to register themselves for Special Olympics. This time, as many as 350 registered to play cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, powerlifting, Kho-Kho and tug of war. Cricket fetched the maximum number of registrations as against powerlifting as had happened in earlier two editions.

Among the attendees were MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and local Councillor Pooja Jhakkar, both of who encouraged the players. An additional Zumba session was also held which kept crowds of all ages tapping their feet for most of the evening.

Conceptualised in July 2017, Pratishtha is organised each year with an idea to go beyond the boundaries of schools and colleges and spread awareness about Special Olympics and promote inclusion.

The event, organised by the Youth Activation Committee – NCR, is conducted every year by youth leaders. This year it was headed by Param Ahuja and Siddhant Nath, ably supported by 60 Volunteers from Tagore International School Vasant Vihar & East of Kailash, Apeejay Pitampura, Amity University, Noida among other colleges.

“The event was very enjoyable but due to gusty winds we could not play badminton, we played volleyball instead. But every year the event happens at the same time i.e. during monsoon, so we have to be prepared for it. I am glad it didn’t rain though during the event,” said Siddhant Nath, Athlete Leader, Special Olympics Bharat.

“We saw overwhelming participation from the general public, including children and senior citizens. They were all very encouraging and full of enthusiasm. Athletes really enjoyed playing with them and as organisers, it was good to see our message of inclusion become a reality,” remarked Param Ahuja, another Youth Leader from Special Olympics Bharat.

Madhurya Saurabh, an athlete from Delhi, who participated in Pratishtha for the first time said, “I really enjoyed there and also played football. My parents were also there and they cheered for all of us. I had a lot of fun and will participate next year as well.”

