Stop calling, I am not her: Fed up over calls from Sunny Leone fans, Delhi man files complaint

NEW DELHI: This 27-year-old man wakes up every single day to a barrage of calls, texts and missed calls. Not really, out of place, one would think in these millennial times. However, these calls are meant for actor Sunny Leone and not for Puneet Agarwal who owns the phone number.

So harrowed is the man with the onslaught of calls that he had to call the police. Puneet has submitted a police complaint against the makers of the Bollywood film Arjun Patiala, in which actor Sunny Leone dictates his number during a special appearance.

In the written complaint submitted in northwest Delhi, Puneet said that his number was used in the film without his consent. He said he has been receiving multiple calls since the release of the film on July 26, with callers asking for Leone. “About 150 people call me every day asking to speak with Sunny Leone,” the complainant said, adding that people asked for video calls and even passed obscene remarks.

He told police that he was “troubled” as he was being “harassed” by multiple men, trying to get in touch with Sunny Leone. “The comments people make are so obscene. They call and ask for shameful favours,” he added. “Police haven’t registered an FIR. If nothing happens, I might have to move the High Court.”

“It is a non-cognizable offence. So, we can’t lodge an FIR and no action can be taken against the makers of the film,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, northwest, Vijayantya Arya said. The film, directed by Rohit Jugraj, was released on July 26. It stars Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh and Sunny Leone has done a cameo.

Call me, Sunny

In a scene in the film, Sunny Leone dictates the complainant’s number as her own while speaking to an actor in the film. While such numbers announced in films and TV shows are mostly non-functional, the number dictated in this film turned out to be functional