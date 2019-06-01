Approvals pending for gates at Delhi’s entry points

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been six months since the AAP government announced the construction of ‘gates’ at major entry points of Delhi, but the project is yet to gather steam as several approvals remain pending. According to an official of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the government plans to construct the gates in two phases.

The first phase will cover entry points at Anand Vihar, Apsara border, Tikri Kalan border and Kapashera border. All the roads leading to these entry points are under the Public Works Department.

The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC), which is overseeing the project, made some modifications to the plan and conveyed them to the DTTDC.According to the DTTDC, at the remaining entry points at Gurugram border, Singhu border and at Ghazipur,UP,gate construction will be taken up in the second phase, as the National Highways Authority of India will have to be brought on board.

“The DUAC is expected to give the green light to the project by mid-June. After that the tender process will commence. At each gate, the plan is to represent the historical aspect of the area and Delhi. LCD screens displaying information about temperature, pollution are planned along the road. Sculptures will also be placed near the gates to impart an aesthetically pleasing look,” added the official.

In December last, the DTTDC had proposed the creation of these gates for providing aesthetic delight to commuters entering Delhi. A concept plan for the beautification of entry points and creation of entry gates was prepared by DTTDC, which presented the plan to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.