Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik vouches role of kids in bringing social discipline

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inaugurated the fifth season of Road Safety Awareness Summer Camp at Traffic Training Park, Baba Kharak Singh Marg on Friday. The summer camp is being organised by the Delhi Traffic Police with the support and cooperation of corporate houses. The objective is to enable children learn traffic rules and regulations and some life skills in an enjoyable manner.

The two-week programme will be organised in two batches, each of five days duration (Monday to Friday) at five locations - Traffic Training Parks located at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Bal Bhawan, Punjabi Bagh, Roshanara Bagh and Dev Samaj School, Nehru Nagar.

Each batch will have strength of approximately 200-250 students. During the course of summer camp, various stakeholders will involve the participants in some major activities as training in manual drill, teachings on traffic rules, road safety norms, road signs and signals markings, demos on self-defense techniques, first-aid skills among others.

NGO Synergie will arrange Road Safety outdoor games and brain games, while Road Safety Cell staff will organize visits to nearby intersections, in coordination with traffic staff. Patnaik urged the students to be disciplined in their life for themselves and for nation building. The Delhi Police chief underlined that children see, learn and follow good habits and also tell their parents to follow the rules and become good citizens.