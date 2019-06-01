Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at NDMC building in Delhi's Connaught Place

No injury or casualty was reported, an official said. 

Published: 01st June 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters attempt to douse a blaze after a fire broke out in New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC building Connaught Place. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out on the second floor of the NDMC building in Connaught Place here on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury or casualty was reported, an official said. The fire department received a call about the blaze at 6.36 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official added.

The fire was brought under control by 7.15 pm, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDMC building delhi fire Connaught Place

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp