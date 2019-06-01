Home Cities Delhi

IIT-Delhi opens centre for research on electric vehicles

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology will focus on design, development and analysis of Electric Vehicle Motors and Drives.

Published: 01st June 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

IIT-Delhi

IIT-Delhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT-Delhi on Friday inaugurated the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) that has emerged with a focus on design, development and analysis of Electric Vehicle Motors and Drives.

“The CART’s focused research areas will include optimal sizing and design of battery packs, power train and chargers for on board Electric Vehicles; automotive health monitoring and development of Battery Management System (BMS); design, development, analysis and testing of suitable power converter topology (AC-DC, DC-AC and DC-DC) and controller for various applications like V2G, G2V capability, operation of electronic loads and others; ancillary services and Demand Side Management (DSM) with electric vehicles; development of smart and secure infrastructure for charging stations, battery health monitoring etc; development of Tribo-material, Tribo-dynamics, studies of Bulk Material Handling, NVH and Condition monitoring, Reliability and Maintenance, Design and performance of tribological elements,” IIT Delhi said in a statement.

One-third of its faculty would be adjunct faculty with current industry affiliation. This is likely to give a very different flavour to the postgraduate programmes that would be offered by the centre.
“Electric vehicles are going to become mainstream mode of transport, not just in India, but worldwide, in the next 5-7 years. IIT Delhi is in the process of building a world-class centre in this very important area, which will not only help the country transition to more environmentally friendly transport options, but will also play a role at the global level by contributing to these technologies,” V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said.

Global sales of passenger electric vehicles will reach 56 million by 2040, a report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance said. The report said 30 per cent of passenger vehicles sales will be electric by 2040.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Delhi Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology IIT Delhi electric vehicle development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp