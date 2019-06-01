IIT-Delhi opens centre for research on electric vehicles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT-Delhi on Friday inaugurated the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) that has emerged with a focus on design, development and analysis of Electric Vehicle Motors and Drives.

“The CART’s focused research areas will include optimal sizing and design of battery packs, power train and chargers for on board Electric Vehicles; automotive health monitoring and development of Battery Management System (BMS); design, development, analysis and testing of suitable power converter topology (AC-DC, DC-AC and DC-DC) and controller for various applications like V2G, G2V capability, operation of electronic loads and others; ancillary services and Demand Side Management (DSM) with electric vehicles; development of smart and secure infrastructure for charging stations, battery health monitoring etc; development of Tribo-material, Tribo-dynamics, studies of Bulk Material Handling, NVH and Condition monitoring, Reliability and Maintenance, Design and performance of tribological elements,” IIT Delhi said in a statement.

One-third of its faculty would be adjunct faculty with current industry affiliation. This is likely to give a very different flavour to the postgraduate programmes that would be offered by the centre.

“Electric vehicles are going to become mainstream mode of transport, not just in India, but worldwide, in the next 5-7 years. IIT Delhi is in the process of building a world-class centre in this very important area, which will not only help the country transition to more environmentally friendly transport options, but will also play a role at the global level by contributing to these technologies,” V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said.

Global sales of passenger electric vehicles will reach 56 million by 2040, a report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance said. The report said 30 per cent of passenger vehicles sales will be electric by 2040.