Phase III Metro service in Delhi to start early on Sunday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To facilitate the candidates appearing for the UPSC exam, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will start train service on Phase III section two hours early than the usual time on Sunday. The train service, which usually begins on this phase at 8 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on June 2. “This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,” a DMRC official said.

These sections include Line-1 (Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal/New Bus Adda; Line-2 Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli; Line -3 and 4 (Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City); Line-5 (Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh); Line-6 (Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh; Line-7 (Majlis Park-Mayur Vihar Pocket-1); Line-7 (EX Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Shiv Vihar) and Line-8 (Janak Puri West-Botanical Garden).

Metro services on rest of the sections will operate as per their normal schedule from 6:00 AM onwards, the DMRC official added.