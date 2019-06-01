Home Cities Delhi

Summer blast: Red warning for next two days in Delhi

Maximum temperature to range from 44.8 degrees Celsius to 46.2 degrees Celsius.

A family cover themselves with umbrellas at India Gate in New Delhi as the national capital recorded its hottest day this summer on Friday (Photo| PTI)

A family cover themselves with umbrellas at India Gate in New Delhi as the national capital recorded its hottest day this summer on Friday (Photo| PTI)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “red code” warning for the next two days as the national capital remained in the grip of a severe heatwave.

The mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius-the hottest this summer- in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri on Friday, according to private agency Skymet Weather. Elsewhere, it reached 46.2 degrees Celsius in the city’s outskirts. Worse, the IMD predicted that temperatures would continue to soar and that relief is unlikely in the next four-five days.

“The red colour code is an indication to be vigilant since there is a severe heatwave. When the sun is at its peak, say afternoon or 2:30 PM, the people should avoid going out. Intense heat can cause health issues. We have given this alert for the next two days,” Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist, IMD told The Morning Standard.

The maximum temperature will stay between 44.8 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius this weekend in Delhi and in Palam in the city’s outskirts, respectively, he said.The IMD displays weather conditions in four colour-coded messages in green, yellow, orange and red. Green represents normal conditions, while yellow signals the people to “be aware” and stay updated on the weather. Orange is a code for remaining prepared and updated. Red stands for becoming most vigilant and for taking action.

A red alert is in place in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, and east and west Rajasthan.“It is unbelievably hot in Delhi. Even the nights are uncomfortable. While my children have school holidays, I took a cab to office. You can’t even step out without an umbrella and water,” said Anita Ahuja, a banker from south Delhi.

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi has predicted a thunderstorm, dust storm and light rain from June 3. “Heatwave conditions at isolated places. Dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph),” reads the RMC forecast.On Thursday, the mercury touched an oppressive 44.7 degrees Celsius in the national capital and Palam sizzled at 46.8 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave sweeps north India

A red alert is in place in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, and east and west Rajasthan.

