Two new Metro links proposed in Greater Noida budget

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Friday presented a Rs 4,260-crore annual budget for 2019-20, of which the lion’s share was earmarked for the maintenance and development of the city.

A sum of Rs 376 crore was allocated for maintenance-related activities of the city. Another Rs 431 crore will go to the development of the city.

While Rs 300 crore was earmarked for the Jewar airport, Rs 100 crore will go to two new Metro links for enhancing connectivity. Besides approving waste management policies, the GNIDA Board adopted a green area revised policy to keep Noida clean and green.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey said the budget was 17 per cent higher than the last fiscal, which was about Rs 3,600 crore. “Realising connectivity is the key to any developing city, GNIDA is planning to connect its area to the capital city through at least two new Metro links,” Pandey said.

“The plan is to extend the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC)’s Aqua line to cover various parts of Noida and Greater Noida.”

The NMRC will prepare a Detailed Project Report for a 16.5-km link connecting the Aqua line (which runs between Noida and Greater Noida) from Sector-142 to the station at Kalindi Kunj.

“With this extension up to the Botanic Garden station, commuters will get two options — Magenta line to go to Kalindi Kunj station and Blue line — to go to Mayur Vihar station,” he said.

The GNIDA Board also gave its nod to a city sanitation policy, decentralized solid waste management policy, and a construction and demolition waste policy.