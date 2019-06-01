UPSC prelims: Delhi metro services to begin at 6 am on all lines on Sunday

Home Cities Delhi

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions.

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of Civil Services' preliminary examination, metro train services on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.

"This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," a DMRC official said.

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

On regular days, sections like Dilshad GardenShaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), JahangirpuriSamaypur Badli, Noida City CentreNoida Electronic City, Mundka Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri WestBotanical Garden, the services begin at 8 am, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)).

 

