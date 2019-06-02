Home Cities Delhi

Expect easterly winds to bring some relief from Sunday evening in Delhi

The IMD had issued a “red code” warning for three consecutive days since Thursday for entire north India, including Delhi.

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There could be some relief from the summer blast in Delhi as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted easterly winds that may change the severity of heat wave from Sunday.
Day temperature dropped by a notch to remain at 43.5 degrees Celsius, while the outskirts of Palam seared at 46.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The temperature at Lodhi Road was 43.1 degree Celsius, 42.5 degrees Celsius at Ridge and 46 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.

The IMD had issued a “red code” warning for three consecutive days since Thursday for entire north India, including Delhi. “The good news is that as predicted the easterly winds have started to come in this direction and we expect a change in the severity of the heat wave in Delhi from Sunday. However, the temperature will continue to remain warm even as there will be a relief from the heat wave,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist, IMD. “The mercury will fall by three-four notches.”

The red-code is an indication to be vigilant when there is a severe heat wave. “Now the code will change to orange or yellow colour from tomorrow. These signals indicate be aware and stay updated or remain prepared and updated since thunderstorm and dust storm is expected,” Srivastava added.  While Delhiites will see relief due to slight thunder or storm and light rain from Sunday night, there was no such news for Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. 

The temperature soared to near 45 degrees Celsius this week, which the IMD said was the highest in the last five years. The last time the temperature soared this much at Delhi was in 2013 May-June.  “It is difficult to even travel by cab. Once you are out of AC, it is like inferno on the roads. We are praying for a spell of rain. The children and the elderly are not able to move out from the ACs and coolers,” said Amit Singh, an office goer.

