Women, modeled after Mother Nature

32-year-old CA Sneha Agarwal's new series lements That Define A Woman's Soul has carefully woven nature with women to define their strength.

Published: 02nd June 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

One of Sneha's artwork

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

A Chartered Accountant by day and an artist when time permits, Sneha Agarwal, 32, has managed to keep her passion for art burning. For the past three years, she has been working on her series Elements That Define A Woman's Soul, which is on display at the India Habitat Centre from 10 am to 8 pm.

While it’s her debut show, her work appears refined. She has carefully woven nature with women to define their strength, the two most essential elements that define her. “I love nature. I start my day with a sun salutation, meditation and yoga. In time, while performing these postures I realised how similar women are to nature. It’s a spiritual journey. One needs to spend time alone and discover that we have a universe within ourselves that mimics the one outside,” shares Agarwal, who in her series explores various elements of nature – fire, water, air and earth.

Time and again, women have always been underestimated, says the artist. But through her artwork, she believes she can inspire others to see themselves as she did. “The various elements of nature are embodied in us. Just as Mother Nature brings life and nurtures, so do women. Fire brings light and so do the women. Another aspect of fire that reflects women is the burning desire which can help accomplish everything.

Even now, women find themselves bound to the numerous stereotypes, but they need to realise that just as air is free, so are they. And like ocean (water), they are adaptive yet have the power to destroy,” says Agarwal, who was expected to marry, stay at home and start a family after completing her studies. But she fought her way through and today stands tall in a leading position at a top MNC. 

“These artworks are a portrayal of who I am today. I was stubborn enough to ask for more. I strongly believe that one needs to know what they want and stand for it. Only then will people join in with you on the journey you have decided. If you are really driven, nothing will hold you back,” says Agarwal, who wants people to focus on the positive aspects of life. Her paintings too, have a positive light with the figurative female forms embracing their strength. Her colour palette is in blues, reds and browns, hues that can be easily associated with the elements of nature she is depicting.

As her show comes to an end today, Agarwal is sure about one thing – inspiring people through her work. “Just as this series dwelled on the positive aspects, my forthcoming art will also carry the same positive nature as there is a lot of negativity around us. We need to hold on to the thread of positivity and 
focus on it.”

