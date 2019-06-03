Home Cities Delhi

Belle époque-ish brasserie and its multi-cuisine delights

Though it's a short walk to ABB from the metro, the scorching sun does demand a quick revitalising.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

ANDREA’S Bar and Brasserie is the latest addition to Khan Market’s food haven by Andrea Pauro, the restaurateur behind Amici and Andrea’s Eatery in Saket. An avid traveller himself, the interior and the menu both stand witness to it. This time his idea is to create a “Brasserie without borders”.

At its comfortable seating lounge, all you do is wait for the magic to begin. While you wait, the vibrancy of the place is sure to engage you. The interiors, done up in hues of blue and white and walls decorated in beautiful Japanese abstract artworks, are inspired by the Belle Epoque of the early 20th-century Paris.

The dishes have been inspired by Pauro’s favourite places – Italy, the Middle East, South East Asia and even America. And behind the kitchen door is chef Mohit Jaggi who has passionately crafted the menu. Focusing on fresh and seasonal produce, the menu will keep changing every two or three months, shared chef Jaggi. “Another aspect we’re focusing on is high-quality ingredients. From Belgium pork to New Zealand lamb, organic eggs and Roma tomatoes from Italy, the effort is to try and source authentic ingredients with the best flavours.”

Though it’s a short walk to ABB from the metro, the scorching sun does demand a quick revitalising. So we settled with a glass of Virgin Kiwi Mojito. The fresh kiwi did the trick and we were ready to feast. We started with Chicken and Mushroom Wontons, followed by Persian Lamb Chops, and Chicken and Cottage Cheese Tacos. The star of the evening was Tofu and Mushroom Krapow. Definitely the spiciest dish on the menu, it follows the Tai style of preparation. Served as a super bowl, the dish is a perfect amalgamation of Birdseye chilli, garlic and dried basil. Silken tofu, oyster mushrooms, button mushrooms along with other vegetables are stir-fried served with rice. While the tofu melts in your mouth, the various flavours leave a heavenly after taste.

Another must-try is the Chicken Involtini (Chicken wrap). Wrapped in Belgium pork belly with a generous amount of cheese and potatoes, the Involtini plays well with the pepper. The flavours are fresh and hence at their best. Chef Jaggi says he’s very particular of what comes out of his kitchen. So, if you are on a shopping spree or looking out for a new place to eat, keep an eye for ABB and its pleasant surprises.

