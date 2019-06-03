Centre refuses to share records on appointment of info commissioners   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has refused to make public records containing deliberations on the appointment of four Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission. The Centre claimed it to be cabinet papers which cannot be made public before the final decision is arrived at. In response to an RTI application filed by activist Commodore (Retd) Lokesh Batra, the government has said 256 applications were received in response to its advertisement on January 4, 2019.

There are seven Information Commissioners, including the chief, as against a sanctioned strength of 11. Over 30,000 cases are pending before the commission, the highest adjudicating body in matters pertaining to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, according to government data.

To Batra’s demand for the list of applicants, the government said, “The information relating is exempted under Section 8(1)(i) of the RTI Act, 2005. Since the information in the file would be placed before the Committee of Secretaries and the process of selection of candidates is yet to be completed. It would not be conducive to allow inspection of files.” Batra had alleged the appointment process was not “transparent”.

In its January 4 advertisement inviting applications for the post of four vacant positions in the CIC, the government had said the “salary, allowances and other terms and conditions of service of the Information Commissioner shall be as may be specified at the time of appointment of the selected candidate”.

On a petition filed by a group of activists, including Batra, the apex court held that terms and conditions of appointment given in the RTI Act undoubtedly state that the CIC and Information Commissioners shall be appointed on the same terms and conditions as applicable to the CEC/Election Commissioner.

Huge pendency of cases before info panel

