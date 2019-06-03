Wanted criminal trio arrested after two chases, firing near Nizamuddin area

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It took two bullets, two chases and meticulous planning to arrest three criminals, who split in two groups in a desperate attempt to avoid a police trap near Nizamuddin area on Sunday. After analysing crime pattern and gathering information on wanted criminals, the police had laid the trap at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg on the carriageway running from Moolchand to Lodhi Road. On sighting the trio riding on a grey colour motorcycle at about 3.50 pm, a police team closed barricades and signaled them to stop. In desperation, one of the pillion riders got down and ran towards the crowded area of Basti Nizamuddin. The suspect ran for nearly half a kilometre and fired three rounds from his pistol to evade the policemen chasing him.

The police team fired twice — one in the air and then one below waist — before nailing him down at Basti Nizamuddin. Faizan, a resident of Mustafabad, was rushed to the AIIMS with a bullet injury on the right leg. The 22-year-old was involved in 13 cases of snatching/robbery and the Arms Act. The other two — Salmaan, 22, and Shuaib, 21 — tried to escape on the two-wheeler but were chased and intercepted at the Lodhi Road flyover. Both are from Bhajanpura. Salmaan is involved in 15 cases of robbery, snatching and Arms Act, while Shuaib is wanted in a case of snatching.

Three firearms, including the one used by Faizan, were confiscated and the motorcycle used by the trio was found to be stolen, the police said. The three were charged with IPC sections including attempt to murder, as well as Arms Act. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the police is investigating further for details from the arrested trio.

The Delhi Police has been trying to take proactive measures to build pressure on criminals and to nab desperate criminals operating in Southeast and South Delhi. Sunday’s arrest was part of the police’s elaborate plan to curb crime in the city. Recently, a gangster was killed in police firing at Dwaraka Mod in broad daylight. Before the police shot down the suspect, another gangster was killed by his rivals inside his car.

Crime in focus

Police are trying to take proactive measures to build pressure on criminals especially those operating in Southeast and South Delhi.