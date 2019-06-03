Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University students up against high fee arrears

In the final year of their five-year courses, many students are now facing “arrears” varying from Rs 40,000 to more than one lakh, depending on the colleges and courses.

Students of GGSIPU-affiliated colleges protest against fee hike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday

Students of GGSIPU-affiliated colleges protest against fee hike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aggrieved students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)-affiliated colleges on Sunday demonstrated against the “unjust demand” of fee arrears despite an assurance from the Delhi government to exempt them from such charges.

After the GGSIPU raised fee with retrospective effect, the most affected students are those who took admission in 2015-16. In the final year of their five-year courses, many of them are now facing “arrears” varying from Rs 40,000 to more than one lakh, depending on the colleges and courses. Worse, some colleges have asked the students that the dues be paid via demand drafts within 10 days of the issuance of their notice.

At the protest site of Jantar Mantar, the students claimed that about hundreds of them are affected as these colleges are withholding their documents such as provisional degree and mark sheets, collateral for extorting money from them.

“Five of us have filed a PIL at High court so as to get our documents released so we don’t miss out on career opportunities and we can apply for jobs or go for further studies,” said Karan Rorera, 22, an alumnus of Maharaja Surajmal Institute.

As many as 231 students from six colleges, Rorera said, have signed the affidavit.He said many students approached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and submitted a letter higghlighting their problems and demands.

“A notice was issued from his office to assure us that the issue will be taken forward,” he said, adding that the matter was not pursued. “We belong to middle-class families. Many of us have taken education loan to study, many are from the EWS category. How will we pay (the additional fee)?”

In 2016, Kejriwal had promised to the students that the revised fee would be rolled back. “Learnt that fees of all IP University colleges has been hiked. My dear students, pl don’t worry. I hv asked Edudept to roll it back. (sic),” Kejriwal had tweeted.

The GGSIPU has over 80 colleges and 20 government institutions. The notifications for fee arrear were sent to the students after a petition filed by students was dismissed by the apex court in April.

