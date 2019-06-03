Educational institutions to have tobacco monitors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has asked educational institutions to designate “Tobacco Monitors” from among students and staff in a bid to boost the implementation of tobacco control initiatives among adolescents.

Under the revised guidelines for ‘Tobacco-free Educational Institutions’, the ministry will also award a ‘TOFEI’ (Tobacco free educational institution) certificate to those institutes who are found to have equal or more than the benchmark score after verifying the implementation of norms.

The guidelines calls for educational institution management to ensure that no tobacco product is sold inside premises and within 100 yards of the premises and any violation in this regard is reported to the National Quitline.

“All educational institutions should designate tobacco monitors from among their staff or a student representative (from class IX onwards). The name, designation and phone numbers of tobacco monitors should also be mentioned on signages displayed at institution premises,” they say.